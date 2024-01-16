Games
Armored Crayfish
Seafood - Item Level 215
Item Details
Details
A deep-red relative of the Doman crayfish. [Suitable for printing on small canvases.]
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
6 gil
Repairs
level
Culinarian Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
215
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
