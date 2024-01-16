Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Archfiend Gauntlets
Hands - Item Level 1
Item Details
14
Magic Defense
8
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Archfiend Attire Guide: How to Get the Coffer and Level in PVP Fast
Michael Higham
PVP Rewards Changes in FFXIV Patch 6.2 — Your Last Chance for Archfiend Attire
Mike Williams
FFXIV Eureka Orthos Floors 71-100 Guide - Beating Excalibur, Administrator, & Proto-Kaliya
Hope Productions