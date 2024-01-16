Games
Apron Rack
Wall-mounted - Item Level 1
Every literally or figuratively butterfingered chef needs a good apron or two.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
