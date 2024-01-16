Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Primordial Resin

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Made from congealed primordial soup. Used in level 80 crafting recipes.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Skybuilders’ Tools Guide - Final Relic Macro, Gathering Rotation
Shikhu
FFXIV Dragoon Blue Dye Guide – Where to Get It & What It’s Really Worth
Andrea Shearon