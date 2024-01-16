Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Apocalypse
Arcanist's Grimoire - Item Level 125
Item Details
65
Physical Damage
67.6
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
One of the weapons wielded by the legendary Zodiac Braves.
Classes
SMN - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Vitality
+49
Intelligence
+51
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
