FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Antelope Doe Horn

Michael Hassall

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

A small and slender horn that, when blown, will bring your antelope doe springing to your side.

