Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Answer on High Orchestrion Roll

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Enchanted Palladium Ink
2
Item Icon
Faded Copy of the Jade Stoa
2
Item Icon
Blank Grade 3 Orchestrion Roll
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

All Rewards For FFXIV's The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove
Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Will Resume Automatic Housing Demolition Soon
Michael Higham
eremite, deepsight, god roll, red-border, The Eremite
The Eremite is Way Better Than You Think
Stardust