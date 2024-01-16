Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Animal Droppings

Item Details

Details

“A steaming, fly-ridden pile of excrement is a veritable repository of knowledge.” ─Qeshi-Rae

Attributes

Related Posts

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Harv's Island Caravans Guide - Unlocks, Cost, Katrina Info
Dillon Skiffington
Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo
All FFXIV Island Sanctuary Animal Spawns
Michael Higham,Jessica Scharnagle