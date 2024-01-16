Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Anima Card

Item Details

Details

An epic (★★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker Dungeon Guide: Tower of Babil
Mike Williams
FFXIV Alliance Raid Guide: Myths of the Realm - Aglaia (Patch 6.1)
Mike Williams
There's One More Reason to Hunt Old Relic Weapons in FFXIV Now
Nerium