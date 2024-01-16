Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Anemos Crystal
Other - Item Level 350
Item Details
Details
A crystal discovered in Eureka Anemos─a region where the elemental aspect leans heavily to wind.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
