Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Ananta Dreamstaff

Item Details

Details

These magicked metal rods are used as currency by the Ananta.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Unlock the Ananta Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams
All FFXIV Tribal Mounts and How to Get Them
Emily Berry
All FFXIV Tribal Quests and How to Unlock Them
Mike Williams