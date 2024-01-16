Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Anamnesis Ring of Fending

Item Details

1

1

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.2 Is Coming February - Here's What We Know
Victoria Rose
Ruby Weapon is a Gosh Darn Mech in FFXIV Patch 5.2: Echoes of a Fallen Star
Nerium
FFXIV Dungeon Tier List — Every Dungeon Ranked (Un)scientifically
Michael Higham