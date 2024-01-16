Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Anabaseios Ring of Fending

Item Details

1

1

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

How Pandaemonium Anabaseios Loot Drops Work in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.4
Mike Williams
How to Get Augmented Credendum Gear in FFXIV
Mills Webster
Anabaseios: The Tenth Circle Raid Guide (Pandaemonium) – FFXIV Patch 6.4
Mike Williams