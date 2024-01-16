Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Amber Cloves

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

This sweet spice made from the dried floral buds is used both as flavoring and in essential oils.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Shadowbringers Shared FATEs Guide
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week – April 15, 2022
Nerium
FFXIV Dragonsung Tools Relic Guide - How to Unlock Skysteel Upgrade
Shikhu