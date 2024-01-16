Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Amazing Manderville Sword
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 630
Item Details
125
Physical Damage
93.33
Auto-attack
2.24
Delay
Details
Amazing Manderville weapon.
Classes
PLD - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+249
Vitality
+269
Critical Hit
+202
Determination
+202
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
