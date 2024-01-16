Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Amazing Manderville Milpreves

Item Details

125

116.67

2.8

Details

Amazing Manderville weapon.

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Manderville Relic Weapon Guide: All Endwalker Steps and Quests for 2024
Mike Williams,Mills Webster
FFXIV Amazing Manderville Relic Weapon Guide: All Endwalker Steps and Quests for 2023
Mike Williams
FFXIV Manderville Relic Progression Will Have "No Major Changes" in Patch 6.45
Mike Williams