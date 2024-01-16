Games
Amateur's Culinary Knife
Culinarian's Secondary Tool - Item Level 5
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
CUL - Lv. 5
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Bonuses
Control
+15
Craftsmanship
+26
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 5
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
5
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Bronze Ingot
1
Maple Lumber
1
Ragstone Whetstone
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
6
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
36
Max Quality
170
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
25
Craftsmanship
50
