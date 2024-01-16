Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Amaro Card

Item Details

Details

A common (★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Shadowbringers Shared FATEs Guide
Andrea Shearon
All FFXIV Mounts From Achievements and How to Get Them
Emily Berry
FFXIV is Resetting Your Mid-Level Job EXP Progress in Endwalker
Andrea Shearon