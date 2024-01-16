Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Althyk's Mail of Scouting
Body - Item Level 205
Item Details
180
Magic Defense
180
Defense
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1005 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+73
Dexterity
+74
Critical Hit
+56
Determination
+80
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
205
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
