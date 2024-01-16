Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Alliance Vest of Striking
Body - Item Level 375
Item Details
295
Magic Defense
295
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1066 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+134
Vitality
+138
Determination
+131
Direct Hit Rate
+92
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
375
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
