FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Alliance Necklace of Healing
Necklace - Item Level 375
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
485 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+66
Vitality
+62
Spell Speed
+46
Critical Hit
+65
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
375
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
