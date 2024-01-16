Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Allegiance Coat

Item Details

942

942

Details

IL and attributes synced to current job level.

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV 6.1 Gear Guide: How to Get Bluefeather, Panthean, and Augmented Gear
Michael Higham
FFXIV 6.18 Just Made It Easy to Get the Best Weapons in the Game
Michael Higham
Paladin Best-in-Slot Gear (FFXIV 6.18) for Average and Savage Players
Mike Williams