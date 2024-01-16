Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Allegiance Coat
Body - Item Level 560
Item Details
942
Magic Defense
942
Defense
Details
IL and attributes synced to current job level.
Classes
GNB - Lv. 89
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+232
Tenacity
+157
Vitality
+232
Critical Hit
+224
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 79
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
