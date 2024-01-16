Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Allagan Tunic of Casting
Body - Item Level 90
Item Details
124
Magic Defense
71
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
464 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+29
Spell Speed
+25
Intelligence
+30
Determination
+36
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
How to Farm Purple Gatherers' Scrips in FFXIV
Mills Webster
How to Get the Best Crafting Gear in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster