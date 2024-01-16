Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Allagan Trousers of Striking

Item Details

97

97

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams
How to Get the Best Crafting Gear in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham