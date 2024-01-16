Games
Allagan Star Globe
Astrologian's Arm - Item Level 95
Item Details
62
Physical Damage
66.13
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
AST - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
534 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+34
Piety
+27
Vitality
+32
Determination
+39
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
95
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
