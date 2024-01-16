Games
Allagan Platinum Piece
Miscellany - Item Level 45
Item Details
Details
Currency minted in the Third Astral Era by the Allagan Empire. Exchangeable for gil.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10000 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
