FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Allagan Melon Seeds
Gardening - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Allagan melon seeds suitable for garden cultivation.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
300 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
