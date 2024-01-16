Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Allagan Aetherstone - Hand Gear

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An Allagan device that, when affixed to gear, augments the gear's strength.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

How to Farm Purple Gatherers' Scrips in FFXIV
Mills Webster
How to Get the Best Crafting Gear in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
Paladin Best-in-Slot Gear (FFXIV 6.18) for Average and Savage Players
Mike Williams