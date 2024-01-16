Games
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
Other
Alkonost Whistle
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
This whistle emits a shrill tone that summons your alkonost to your side.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1000 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
