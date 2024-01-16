Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database
Alkonost Whistle

Mike Williams

Mike Williams

This whistle emits a shrill tone that summons your alkonost to your side.

How to Get the Alkonost Mount and Resplendent Feathers in FFXIV
Mike Williams
The 10 Rarest Mounts In FFXIV And How To Obtain Them
Mike Williams
Full FFXIV Treasure Maps Guide
Mike Williams