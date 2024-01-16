Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Algae Salt
Ingredient - Item Level 265
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A briny salt harvested by sun-drying then burning sea algae.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Gem Algae
5
Crystals
Fire Shard
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
3
Durability
40
Difficulty
340
Max Quality
2304
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
