FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Algae Salt

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A briny salt harvested by sun-drying then burning sea algae.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Gem Algae
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

