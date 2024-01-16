Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Alexandrian Neckband of Fending
Necklace - Item Level 270
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
632 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+47
Vitality
+49
Critical Hit
+32
Direct Hit Rate
+46
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
270
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
New Memoria Project Footage Recreates Final Fantasy IX's Charming Introduction
Andrea Shearon
Final Fantasy IX Animated Series "Presented For The First Time" at Upcoming Expo
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Novus Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: Sphere Scroll Materia Binding
Mike Williams