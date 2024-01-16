Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Alexandrian Bottoms of Healing

Item Details

265

151

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

New Memoria Project Footage Recreates Final Fantasy IX's Charming Introduction
Andrea Shearon
Final Fantasy IX Animated Series "Presented For The First Time" at Upcoming Expo
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Novus Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: Sphere Scroll Materia Binding
Mike Williams