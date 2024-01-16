Games
Alexandrian Bottoms of Healing
Legs - Item Level 270
Item Details
265
Magic Defense
151
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1390 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+95
Piety
+92
Vitality
+89
Spell Speed
+64
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
270
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
