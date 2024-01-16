Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Alexander Exoplating

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A heavy metal square removed from the outermost layer of Alexander's protective plating.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.2 Is Coming February - Here's What We Know
Victoria Rose
FF14 Director Gives Thumbs-Up To First Group To Finish Newest Raid
Victoria Rose
Yes, Soulcalibur 6 Is Alive, It's Still Good, And There's A Season 2 Coming
Victoria Rose