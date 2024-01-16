Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Alexander Exoplating
Metal - Item Level 250
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A heavy metal square removed from the outermost layer of Alexander's protective plating.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
36 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
