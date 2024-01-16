Games
Alchemical Lantern
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
An alchemical flame burns perpetually within the metal-and-glass casing of this lantern.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
