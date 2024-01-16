Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Ala Mhigan Muffed Met of Healing

Item Details

244

139

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Leveling Guide: How to Level Your Alternate Jobs Fast
Mills Webster
FFXIV Leveling Guide 50-60: How To Level Alt Jobs Fast (Heavensward)
Mike Williams
FFXIV Aglaia Lore Dive: The Story Behind Nald'thal, Azeyma, Rhalgr, and Byregot
Victor Hunter