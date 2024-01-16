Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Ala Mhigan Muffed Met of Healing
Head - Item Level 310
Item Details
244
Magic Defense
139
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
853 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+71
Piety
+71
Vitality
+64
Determination
+50
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
310
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
