FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Aettir
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 270
Item Details
79
Physical Damage
58.99
Auto-attack
2.24
Delay
Details
A complete anima weapon.
Classes
PLD - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+70
Vitality
+74
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
