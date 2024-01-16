Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Aetherochemical Fiber
Cloth - Item Level 150
Item Details
Details
Super-strong fiber created using recently rediscovered Allagan aetherochemical techniques.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
20 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
