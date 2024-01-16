Games
Aetherial Steel Cuirass
Body - Item Level 30
Item Details
82
Magic Defense
82
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 28
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
21 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+6
Vitality
+7
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 18
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
30
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
