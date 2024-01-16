Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Aetherial Linen Turban
Head - Item Level 35
Item Details
74
Magic Defense
74
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of War - Lv. 35
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
17 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+5
Vitality
+5
Dexterity
+5
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 25
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
35
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
