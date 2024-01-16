Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Aetherial High Mythril Flanchard
Legs - Item Level 44
Item Details
232
Magic Defense
232
Defense
Details
Cannot equip gear to feet.
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 44
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
40 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+17
Vitality
+22
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 34
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
44
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
