FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Aetherial Book of Electrum
Arcanist's Grimoire - Item Level 45
Item Details
50
Physical Damage
53.33
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
ACN SMN SCH - Lv. 44
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
45 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+11
Vitality
+13
Intelligence
+11
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 34
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
45
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
