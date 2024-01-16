Games
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Aetherial Arbor Resin
Miscellany - Item Level 620
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A versatile compound used in the construction of an aetherial arbor.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
20 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Dynamite Ash
5
Dynamis Crystal
5
Carrot of Happiness
5
Potent Aqueous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Water Cluster
5
Lightning Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
9240
Max Quality
20066
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3280
Craftsmanship
3700
Required
Quality
20000
Craftsmanship
3950
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Dynamite Ash
5
Dynamis Crystal
5
Carrot of Happiness
5
Potent Aqueous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Fire Cluster
5
Water Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
9240
Max Quality
20066
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3280
Craftsmanship
3700
Required
Quality
20000
Craftsmanship
3950
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
