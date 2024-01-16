Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Aetherial Arbor Resin

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A versatile compound used in the construction of an aetherial arbor.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Dynamite Ash
5
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
5
Item Icon
Carrot of Happiness
5
Item Icon
Potent Aqueous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
5
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Materials
Item Icon
Dynamite Ash
5
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
5
Item Icon
Carrot of Happiness
5
Item Icon
Potent Aqueous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
5
Item Icon
Water Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

