FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Aesthete's Needle

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

51

47.6

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Slithersand
2
Item Icon
Purpure Bead
2
Item Icon
Brashgold Plate
2
Item Icon
Duskcourt Cloth
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

