FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Aesthete's Bracelets of Crafting
Bracelets - Item Level 490
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
296 gil
Bonuses
CP
+58
Craftsmanship
+41
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
490
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Slithersand
2
Purpure Bead
2
Brashgold Plate
2
Duskcourt Cloth
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2800
Max Quality
8500
Characteristics
Required
Control
2195
Craftsmanship
2480
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2620
