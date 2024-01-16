Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Aery Painting

Item Details

Details

A painting of the Aery based off notes compiled from your sightseeing log.

Attributes

Related Posts

Older FFXIV Dungeons Getting Overhauled With Redesigns and Trust System Soon
Michael Higham
FFXIV Awoken Relic Weapon Guide: Toughening Up Quest
Mike Williams
FFXIV is All About Fashion: How the Experts Gpose, Use Glamour, and Find Hidden Locations
Jenny Zheng