Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Academic's Gloves
Hands - Item Level 560
Item Details
491
Magic Defense
281
Defense
Details
IL and attributes synced to current job level.
Classes
SCH - Lv. 89
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Mind
+146
Vitality
+131
Spell Speed
+99
Determination
+141
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 79
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
What Your Favorite Man in FFXIV Says About You
Natalie Flores
Academia Eorzea Manga is the First Step Toward The FFXIV Dating Sim We All Want
Mike Williams
Ahead of Endwalker, the Voice Cast of Final Fantasy XIV Reflects on the Journey
Natalie Flores