FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Abyssos Mask of Scouting
Head - Item Level 630
Item Details
460
Magic Defense
460
Defense
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1024 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+228
Dexterity
+211
Skill Speed
+120
Direct Hit Rate
+172
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
630
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
