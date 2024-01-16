Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Abyssos Boots of Healing
Feet - Item Level 630
Item Details
585
Magic Defense
334
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1024 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+211
Vitality
+205
Critical Hit
+172
Determination
+120
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
630
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
