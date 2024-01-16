Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Abyssos Acton of Striking
Body - Item Level 630
Item Details
617
Magic Defense
617
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1706 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+336
Vitality
+363
Critical Hit
+191
Determination
+273
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
630
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Live Letter Summary, Patch 6.2 (Part 2) Breakdown
Michael Higham
FFXIV 6.2 Includes Dynamic Resolution for PS4, PS5, and PC
Michael Higham
All FFXIV 6.2 Job Changes: Big Machinist and Gunbreaker Tweaks, and More
Michael Higham