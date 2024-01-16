Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Abyss Gauntlets
Hands - Item Level 335
Item Details
366
Magic Defense
366
Defense
Details
Eureka gear.
Classes
DRK - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+76
Vitality
+77
Critical Hit
+76
Determination
+53
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
